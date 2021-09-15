WaykiChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.02 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $35.02 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00063364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00147510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.18 or 0.00832801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00046572 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WICC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

