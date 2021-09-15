Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,175 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $159,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motco boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.58. The company had a trading volume of 115,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,035. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

