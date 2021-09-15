Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $99.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,246 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $99,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after buying an additional 129,788 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 31,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000.

VWO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 634,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957,011. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

