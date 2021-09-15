Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $138,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $109.60. The company had a trading volume of 296,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,152. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

