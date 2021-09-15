Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 69,396 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,377,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,396 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.5% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $133,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. 81,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,649. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

