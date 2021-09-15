Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Up to $13.92

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.74. Weber shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 7,492 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on WEBR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

