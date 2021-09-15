Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, September 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.76) EPS.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OMGA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OMGA opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.