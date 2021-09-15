Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paycor HCM (PYCR)

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/1/2021 – Paycor HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Paycor HCM had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Paycor HCM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Paycor HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Paycor HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Paycor HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

PYCR stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 648,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,131. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 135.04. Paycor HCM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.