Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Phreesia (PHR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Phreesia (NYSE: PHR):

9/7/2021 – Phreesia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Phreesia is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Phreesia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Phreesia stock opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.48.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 21,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,266,514.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $300,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,589 shares of company stock worth $16,500,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 45.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 166.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 33.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

