Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Weber (WEBR)

Weber (NYSE: WEBR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/30/2021 – Weber is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Weber is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Weber is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Weber is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Weber is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Weber is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Weber is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

WEBR opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Weber Inc has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

