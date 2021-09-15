Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Up 232.3% in August

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 232.3% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEI opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Weidai has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Weidai in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Weidai in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weidai by 81.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Weidai during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weidai by 2.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd. develops software applications for financial services. The company was founded by Hong Yao in February 2010 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

