Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 180,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 198,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,780,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $243.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

