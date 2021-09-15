WeOwn Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $147,934.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WeOwn has a market cap of $1.29 million and $147,934.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00063573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00146665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.33 or 0.00834105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046304 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

