Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $693.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to post $693.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.00 million and the lowest is $669.98 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $590.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.47.

WERN stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 105,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after acquiring an additional 236,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

