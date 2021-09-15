Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.