Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 70,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.14. 103,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,740. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

