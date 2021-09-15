Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dohj LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 143,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 54,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,071. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.