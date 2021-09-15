Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 23,768 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 77,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,940. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

