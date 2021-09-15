Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 149,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 246,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

