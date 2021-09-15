Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.86 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,051 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10.

