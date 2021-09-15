Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.95 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.58. 5,666,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.