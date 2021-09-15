Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 716,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,152,000 after acquiring an additional 358,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,833,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

