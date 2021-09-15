Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.9% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,340,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.62. 255,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,949,646. The company has a market capitalization of $353.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.