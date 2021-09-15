Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Down 67.4% in August

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the August 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
WFAFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. CLSA downgraded Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesfarmers has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $24.60.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.
