Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Down 67.4% in August

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the August 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WFAFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. CLSA downgraded Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesfarmers has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $24.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a $0.6605 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

