West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will report $5.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $27.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

WFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after buying an additional 66,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 215.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 57.1% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

