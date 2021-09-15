Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND)’s share price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 4,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.29.

