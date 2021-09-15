Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.