WHALE (WHALE) Market Cap Tops $106.13 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $106.13 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 4% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.92 or 0.00035254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00076239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00127075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00178184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.89 or 0.07272326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,019.38 or 1.00035433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.14 or 0.00877342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002842 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

