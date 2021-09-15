Whitbread (LON:WTB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,114.25

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,114.25 ($40.69) and traded as high as GBX 3,323 ($43.42). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,285 ($42.92), with a volume of 264,963 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTB shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.64 billion and a PE ratio of -6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,243.43.

In other Whitbread news, insider David Atkins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,239 ($42.32) per share, for a total transaction of £32,390 ($42,317.74). Also, insider Horst Baier purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900.45 ($12,935.00). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,745 shares of company stock worth $24,232,775.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

