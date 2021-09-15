WhiteCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.41 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002128 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $756.06 million and $24.41 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00064181 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007991 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 940,966,160 coins and its circulating supply is 740,966,159 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

