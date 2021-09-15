Widercoin Market Cap Hits $424,165.62 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Widercoin has a total market cap of $424,165.62 and approximately $44,962.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00075620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00122644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00180557 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,536.60 or 0.99885330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.54 or 0.07157923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.49 or 0.00862534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

