Wilder World Reaches Market Cap of $108.09 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $108.09 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wilder World has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00003141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00063364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00147510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.18 or 0.00832801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,083,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

