William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical device company will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. William Blair also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

Shares of COO opened at $441.47 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,687 shares of company stock worth $37,777,128. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

