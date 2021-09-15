William M. Brown Sells 85,162 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,711. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.15 and its 200-day moving average is $216.52.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 379.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 192.7% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 533.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

