Williams-Sonoma (WSM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM):

8/26/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $144.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $141.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $191.00 to $199.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $193.00 to $197.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $5.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.33. The company had a trading volume of 37,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

Get Williams-Sonoma Inc alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,450 shares of company stock worth $7,608,650. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.