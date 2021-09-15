WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.41

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.41 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 122361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170 in the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.