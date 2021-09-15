WillScot Mobile Mini Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 12,133 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,823% compared to the typical volume of 631 call options.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 178,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,348. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,612 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

