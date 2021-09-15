Wilmington (LON:WIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $226.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.95), with a volume of 63762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223 ($2.91).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £197.91 million and a PE ratio of 32.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 204.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

