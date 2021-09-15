Wing Finance (WING) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

