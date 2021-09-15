Wing Finance (WING) Trading Down 19% This Week

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $21.74 or 0.00045238 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $42.35 million and $6.68 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,073,260 coins and its circulating supply is 1,948,261 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

