Wing Price Tops $21.43 on Major Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00076456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00126773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00178757 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.47 or 0.07384343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,174.12 or 1.00080812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.81 or 0.00899152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

