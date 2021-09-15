Wings (WINGS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,072.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Wings coin can now be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $14,072.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00063434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00147014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00837523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

