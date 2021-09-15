WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 3,326 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,413,000 after acquiring an additional 236,442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $117.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.