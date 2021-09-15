WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 7,619 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $15,348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $20,017,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HWM opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

