WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,350 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after acquiring an additional 178,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $220.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

