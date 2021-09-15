WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after buying an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after buying an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $30,767,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after buying an additional 146,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 136,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE:RGA opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.80. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.