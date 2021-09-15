WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 14,189 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 294,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 228,223 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,279,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

IRWD opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.