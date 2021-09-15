WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 14,935 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,075.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after buying an additional 2,849,703 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,684,000 after buying an additional 1,994,453 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 976.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after buying an additional 1,464,013 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of TTD opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

