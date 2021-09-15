WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,619 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Scholastic worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Scholastic by 93.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 205,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at $18,237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

SCHL opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

