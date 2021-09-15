WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,852,000 after purchasing an additional 114,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 116,342 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.30.

NYSE AYI opened at $169.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.05. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

